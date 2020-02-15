AAP threatens stir over power prices in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab on Friday has threatened to cut off the electricity connection to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s residence in Patiala, if the Congress government failed to cancel the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) during the upcoming Budget session of the State Assembly. The PPAs had been signed by the previous SAD-BJP government with private power companies.

The decision was taken during a meeting of party MLAs here, chaired by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema.

Mr. Cheema said the remarkable victory of the AAP in Delhi was clearly visible not only in Punjab but across the country and abroad, for it was a vote for ‘performance’ agenda against the communal and divisive forces.

“The stupendous Delhi victory had shown thumbs down to the fascist forces spitting fire during the electioneering and decimated the Congress party to zero, which would be replicated in Punjab as well,” he said.

Mr. Cheema said the ‘Badal's’ of the Akali Dal accused of being hand-in-glove with the mafia raj as also the desecration incidents in the State.

Kejriwal model

Mr. Cheema asserted that the Kejriwal development model on which the elections in Delhi were fought, would be replicated in Punjab when it goes to the polls in 2022.

Mr. Cheema said if the government did not provide relief to the people from the expensive electricity, the AAP would be forced to cut the electricity connection of Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence in Patiala - the "Moti Mahal".

Punjab State Assembly's budget session is slated to start on February 20.