AAP takes out ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Noida

02 September 2021 01:12 IST

In a bid to make its presence felt in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Aam Admi Party took out a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Noida on Wednesday. Despite heavy rain, a large number of party workers turned up for the Yatra.

Earlier this week, the U.P. police booked over 500 workers, including senior party leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, for taking out a similar Yatra in Agra. The administration said the party workers violated COVID restrictions and took out the Yatra without permission when Section 144 was in place.

At a press conference in Noida, Mr. Singh asked when BJP workers, holding the party flag, could participate in Jan Aashirwad Yatra, why can’t its cadre participate in a rally holding the National Flag.

