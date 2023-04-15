ADVERTISEMENT

AAP splits in Surat, six municipal councillors join BJP

April 15, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - AHMEDABAD

Earlier, four municipal councillors of the AAP had already joined the BJP, taking the number to 10 so far

The Hindu Bureau

File image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

In a major split of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Surat, six municipal councillors resigned from the party and joined the BJP on Friday midnight.

The councillors were inducted into the saffron party in the presence of Gujarat BJP chief C.R. Paatil, who is also Navsari Lok Sabha member in South Gujarat.

Four municipal councillors of the AAP had already joined the BJP, taking the number of those who jumped ship to 10 so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a spectacular entry by AAP in the Surat civic body polls in 2021, as many as 27 party candidates won as municipal councillors in the Diamond City.

Those who joined on Friday midnight are Swati Kyada, Nirali Patel, Ashok Dhami, Dharmendra Vavaliya, Kiran Khokhani and Ghanshyam Makwana.

The four councillors who had earlier joined the BJP are Bhavnaben Solanki, Rutaben Kheni, Jyotikaben Lathiya and Vipulbhai Movaliya.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US