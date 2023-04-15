HamberMenu
AAP splits in Surat, six municipal councillors join BJP

Earlier, four municipal councillors of the AAP had already joined the BJP, taking the number to 10 so far

April 15, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

In a major split of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Surat, its six municipal councillors have resigned from the party and joined the BJP on Friday midnight.

The councillors were inducted into the saffron party in the presence of Gujarat BJP Chief C.R. Paatil, who is also Navsari Lok Sabha member in South Gujarat.

Earlier, four municipal councillors of the AAP had already joined the BJP, taking the number to 10 so far.

In a spectacular entry in the Surat civic body polls in 2021, as many as 27 candidates of AAP had won as the municipal councillors in the Diamond city.

Those who joined on Friday midnight are Swati Kyada, Nirali Patel, Ashok Dhami, Dharmendra Vavaliya, Kiran Khokhani and Ghanshyam Makwana.

Four councillors who had earlier distanced from AAP to join BJP are Bhavnaben Solanki, Rutaben Kheni, Jyotikaben Lathiya and Vipulbhai Movaliya.

