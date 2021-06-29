AAP sounds poll bugle for Punjab Assembly election

CHANDIGARH:

Arvind Kejriwal announces up to 300 units of free electricity to every household, if the party formed the next government in the State

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday sounded the poll bugle of the party for the Assembly election in Punjab due early next year by announcing up to 300 units of free electricity to every household, if the party formed the next government in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said: “I believe as per our calculation, electricity bill for around 77% to 80% people will be ‘zero’ ”.

The AAP supremo also announced that all old and pending domestic bills would be waived and connection to all those that had been cut would be restored, so that people could live a dignified life. “Punjab has surplus electricity, yet there are frequent cuts, there is deficient power for agriculture. We will ensure that electricity is supplied 24 hours,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said he took a personal guarantee to fulfil all promises. “As soon as we form the government, we will immediately implement the decision of 300-unit free electricity. Also, we will waive the pending domestic electricity bills straight away. As far as the promise of providing 24 hours power supply is concerned it will take some time, I assure you that between 3-4 years, electricity supply for 24 hours will be provided,” he said.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress, Mr. Kejriwal said “These are not promises of Captain, but Kejriwal’s guarantee,” he said, in a veiled attack on Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.