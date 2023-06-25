AAP should take initiative to maintain law and order in Punjab, says Rajnath Singh

June 25, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday took a dig at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the law and order issue.

He was addressing a gathering in Chandigarh during the party’s outreach campaign to mark the completion of nine years of the BJP government at the Centre.

Asserting that Punjab was at the top of the BJP government’s priority, Mr. Singh said the Central government was always concerned with Punjab’s law and order issue.

He said people were aware of the situation of law and order in Punjab these days. The State government should take the initiative for maintaining law and order, but it was not being done by the government, he said.

Mr. Singh also hit out at the Congress party, and other political parties for ‘misleading’ people by making false accusations against the BJP-led government. He said the Congress often accuses the BJP of putting democracy under threat, but it was the imposition of ‘Emergency’ under the Congress regime in 1975, which was the biggest blow to democracy.

On the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna, Mr. Singh said they were free to contest elections independently or together, but the people of the country trust the BJP. He said democracy has strengthened under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.