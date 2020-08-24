AAP seeks tabling of motion to repeal Central ordinances

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly’s one-day session on August 28, the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it has sought permission from the Speaker to table a motion for repealing of the Centre’s three agriculture-related ordinances and Power Amendment Bill-2020.
Senior party leader and Sunam MLA Aman Arora said he has sought permission from the Speaker to table a motion in this regard under Rule 71 of the Vidhan Sabha rules during the session.
‘Federal set up violated’
Mr. Arora said the three agriculture-related ordinances and the Power Amendment Bill-2020 by the Union government were contrary to the federal structure of the country, besides impinging on the rights of the States.
He said the farmers would be left at the mercy of big corporate houses and rural economy of Punjab would be shattered if the ordinances were implemented.
“Similarly, if the Power Amendment Bill-2020 became a law, the entire gamut would go into the hands of big corporate houses and different rates of electricity would be charged from rural and urban consumers and the powers vested with State Electricity Regulatory Commission would go to the Centre and the State government would not be able to protect its own interests,” he said.
The Centre had recently promulgated the three agriculture related ordinances — Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.
