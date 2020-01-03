AAP seeks special session of Punjab Assembly on CAA, NRC

The Aam Aadmi Party has urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to convene an all-party meeting and a special session of the State Assembly to discuss issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that Capt. Amarinder should raise his concern against the Centre government’s orders to implement the CAA, NCR and NPR in all States.

‘All-party meeting’

“Punjab should also take its final call on these issues after holding deliberations with all parties inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha. The Chief Minister should immediately convene an all-party meeting. And then call a special session of the Vidhan Sabha and adopt a resolution on the lines of the Kerala government, which may be passed on to the Union government,” he said.

Mr. Cheema demanded that the proceedings of the State Assembly over the sensitive issues be telecast live so that the people of Punjab could hear the stand of all parties over the controversial issues.

‘Controversial laws’

Mr. Cheema alleged that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was imposing the controversial laws in the States, which was aimed at dividing the country and spreading bitterness among diverse communities.

He added that a delegation of AAP would soon meet Assembly Speaker Rana K.P. Singh over the demand for a special session of the House.