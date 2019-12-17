AAP seeks independent probe into ‘violence’ inside JMI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded an independent probe into the “violence” that took place inside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) on Sunday. It also said that the BJP was doing “dirty” politics in Delhi as they fear defeat in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“AAP is completely against any kind of violence. Whoever has indulged in, and instigated, the violence [on Sunday] must be punished after a thorough and independent probe,” AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai said at a press conference.

Referring to Sunday’s protests which turned violent, Mr. Rai said that there were no clashes at the protest carried out by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

“On Sunday, there were two protests in Okhla. In the first, locals and the legislator participated, but no violence occurred. The second protest in JMI saw the police enter the campus without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor or the Proctor... they used tear gas, and lathi-charged students in the library. The AAP demands an independent inquiry into this unwanted violence inside the university, and the guilty should be punished,” he added.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that a thorough inquiry is required to find out who burnt the buses on Sunday. He added that the BJP’s role in the entire incident also needs to be exposed. “Ever since Amit Shah took over as Home Minister, the Delhi Police has been resorting to extreme brutalities on lawyers, students, farmers, differently abled persons and even women,” he said, adding: “The AAP strongly condemns brutal police action against JMI students.”