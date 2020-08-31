AAP seeks CBI probe into ‘scam’

CHANDIGARH

31 August 2020 00:41 IST

‘Amarinder govt. trying to shield the guilty in scholarship misappropriation case’

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered the Chief Secretary to conduct a thorough probe into an alleged scholarship scam, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has termed it an eyewash and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Leader of the Opposition and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday alleged that the State government was attempting to save all those involved in the Schedule Caste scholarship case, including a Cabinet Minister, and the process of getting a clean chit from the Chief Secretary has been initiated. Mr. Cheema demanded that the investigation be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or any Central agency under the supervision of sitting judge of the High Court. “The probe is a mere eyewash to divert attention of people,” he said.

Hitting out at the Chief Minister for calling AAP a ‘rouge party’, Mr. Cheema said that his party will go to any extent to protect the interests of the people of Punjab as well as the country. “AAP, which is a result of mass movement against the corrupt system, does not need any certificate from Captain Amarinder Singh,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Union Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also requested Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot to recommend a CBI inquiry into what she alleged a ₹63 crore scholarship scam.

‘Rule of law’

Earlier, Capt. Amarinder had stated that nobody could be put on the mat without a fair probe and proper inquiry, which Cabinet Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot also deserved. “There is rule of law, which needs to be followed,” said the Chief Minister, adding that he would not succumb to Opposition pressure in the case.