AAP rules out forming alliance with JJP for Haryana Assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Party has ruled out an alliance with the JJP for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana, a party leader said Wednesday.

AAP senior leader Gopal Rai said the State unit has been asked to prepare a report on the political scenario in Haryana. “After the Lok Sabha elections, we analysed the political situation and we have decided to contest the upcoming elections without forming any alliance in the state,” he told reporters.

The Assembly elections in Haryana are due in October 2019.

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) fought the elections together on all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. The AAP fought on four seats while the JJP on six. However, there was a clean sweep by the BJP on all the constituencies.

The JJP was launched last year by former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala’s grandson Dushyant Chautala, following a power struggle in the state’s main opposition Indian National Lok Dal.

