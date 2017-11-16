AAP releases second list for Gujarat polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released its second list of candidates for nine constituencies for the Gujarat elections, nearly a month after announcing its nominees for 11 seats.

As per the second list, the candidates are Gunvant Patel (Gandhinagar-North), Jilubhai Bavaliya (Botad), Nagajibhai Ambaliya (Katargam), Ajit Lokhil (Rajkot-East), Salim Multani (Surat-East), Jignesh Mehta (Karanj), Ramesh Nabhani (Palanpur), Govind Danicha (Gandhidham) and Paresh Bhanderi (Jamnagar-Rural), party spokesperson Harshil Nayak said.

Rajkot (East), Palanpur, and Jamnagar (Rural) are being held by Congress MLAs, while the remaining six are with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Anil Verma replaced

The AAP replaced Anil Verma, declared in the first list, for the Bapunagar constituency after receiving complaints against him with Amjad Pathan, Mr. Nayak said.

The candidates come from varied backgrounds like businessmen, educators, social workers, a former corporator, lawyer and an academician.

The party said more candidates might be declared in the coming days though it might not be contesting all the seats.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The results will be declared on December 18.