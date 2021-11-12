AAP releases first list of 10 candidates for Punjab assembly poll

CHANDIGARH

12 November 2021 21:07 IST

Congress only wastes State resources, says Cheema

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly election, due early next year.

AAP Punjab state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh released the list of names of candidates contesting from ten seats. All the 10 candidates are sitting MLAs.

The candidates include Jai Kishan Rodi from Garhshankar, Saravjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, Manjeet Bilaspur from Nihal Singh Wala, Kultar Singh Sandhwan from Kotkapura, Baljinder Kaur from Talwandi Sabo, Budhram from Budhlada, Harpal Singh Cheema from Dirba, Aman Arora from Sunam, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from Barnala and Kulwant Pandori from Mehal Kalan.

Harpal Cheema, who is the leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly said that people in Punjab are wholeheartedly supporting the AAP and the party will form the next government in the State.

Hitting out at the ruling Congress party, Mr. Cheema termed the two-day special session of Punjab State Assembly by Government as a complete failure. He asked Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi to explain what has been done for the benefit of Punjab and its people in the special session.

“Channi Government had only staged a drama in the name of a special session of the Legislative Assembly and had wasted crores of rupees of the State. The Congress Government has certainly held its last assembly session, but the decisions and problems that have ruined Punjab are still there. In over four-and-a-half-years of the Congress rule, the Congress has only politicized issues of desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, power purchase agreements, unemployment, along with drug, cable, sand and transport mafia, but no concrete decision has been taken in the interest of Punjab and Punjabis,” he said.