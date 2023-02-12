AAP protests outside BJP headquarters in Delhi, Punjab over Adani issue

February 12, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Delhi/Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday protested outside the BJP headquarters in Delhi, demanding a probe into the allegations of fraud against the Adani group in the Hindenburg research report.

The party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said a joint parliamentary committee comprising members from various parties should probe the matter.

“BJP is running away from the probe. There is only one leader, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is not scared of any investigation,” he said.

अडानी द्वारा देश के अबतक के सबसे बड़े घोटाले के खिलाफ आम आदमी पार्टी ने आवाज बुलंद कर भाजपा मुख्यालय का घेराव किया।



आज पूरा देश एक ही बात पूछ रहा है कि हर बात पर जांच की नौटंकी करने वाली मोदी सरकार अडानी की जांच से भाग क्यों रही है ? pic.twitter.com/YG1b5HBNMW — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) February 12, 2023

Water cannon used against protesting AAP workers in Chandigarh

AAP workers in Chandigarh also held a protest against the Centre over the Adani issue on February 12. The police used water cannon to prevent the party protesters from heading towards the Punjab BJP office.

The party workers, gathered from various parts of Punjab, wanted to “gherao” the office of the Punjab BJP in Sector 37 in Chandigarh to register their protest against the party-led central government.

Barricades were put up and a heavy deployment of police was made to prevent the protesters from heading towards the Punjab BJP office.

Police used a water cannon when AAP workers tried to force their way towards the BJP office, said officials.

Also read: Opposition takes on Union government over the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group in Lok Sabha

Carrying party flags, AAP workers shouted slogans against the BJP government over the Adani issue.

AAP MLA from the Jalalabad constituency Jagdeep Kamboj slammed the BJP alleging that it has failed on all fronts. Later, police detained several party leaders and workers.

Adani Group’s fortunes rose under BJP rule, alleges AAP

Earlier speaking to reporters at the party office, AAP leader Harchand Singh Barsat alleged that the Adani Group’s fortunes rose under the BJP rule.

Another AAP leader, Sunny Ahluwalia, said the party will continue to raise its voice over this issue.

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after the U.S.-based Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations against it, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation.

The business conglomerate has dismissed the allegations as lies. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have alleged that the meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people’s money as LIC and SBI have invested in them.

The party has also been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe into the issue.