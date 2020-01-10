Other States

AAP protests against tariff hike

AAP protest in Chandigarh on Friday.

AAP protest in Chandigarh on Friday.  

more-in

Punjab has the highest power rates in the country: Mann

The Chandigarh police used water cannons to disperse Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers who were marching towards the Punjab Chief Minister's residence to protest against the “high” power tariffs in the State on Friday.

The protesters wanted to meet the Chief Minister and submit a memorandum, demanding a rollback of the hiked power tariffs. As protesters marched towards the Chief Minister’s official residence, they were stopped at the barricades by the police using water cannons. The police said the protesters attempted to jump over the barricades to reach near the CM’s residence.

Power tariffs for domestic consumers in Punjab were increased by 36 paise a unit with effect from January 1, 2020.

AAP State president and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann, who led the protest, said Punjab has higher electricity rates than any other State in the country.

‘Govt. not acting’

“People are suffering but the ruling Congress government has turned a blind eye towards their miseries,” alleged other AAP leaders, which included Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 10, 2020 10:55:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/aap-protests-against-tariff-hike/article30537567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY