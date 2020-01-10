AAP protests against tariff hike

The Chandigarh police used water cannons to disperse Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers who were marching towards the Punjab Chief Minister's residence to protest against the “high” power tariffs in the State on Friday.

The protesters wanted to meet the Chief Minister and submit a memorandum, demanding a rollback of the hiked power tariffs. As protesters marched towards the Chief Minister’s official residence, they were stopped at the barricades by the police using water cannons. The police said the protesters attempted to jump over the barricades to reach near the CM’s residence.

Power tariffs for domestic consumers in Punjab were increased by 36 paise a unit with effect from January 1, 2020.

AAP State president and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann, who led the protest, said Punjab has higher electricity rates than any other State in the country.

‘Govt. not acting’

“People are suffering but the ruling Congress government has turned a blind eye towards their miseries,” alleged other AAP leaders, which included Leader of Opposition Harpal Cheema.