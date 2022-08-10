Other States

AAP promises ₹1,000 monthly allowance to Gujarat women if voted to power

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal. | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Ahmedabad August 10, 2022 18:28 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 18:28 IST

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on August 10 promised that if voted to power in Gujarat, his party will give a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 to all women above the age of 18 years if they are willing to accept such a grant.

This was the fifth "guarantee" Mr. Kejriwal has given to the people as part of his ongoing poll campaign in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by the year-end.

"₹1,000 [per month allowance] is not revdi [freebie]. This is your right. People's money should go to the people, not in the Swiss bank," said the AAP leader while making the announcement in front of hundreds of women.

Earlier, Mr. Kejriwal had promised free electricity up to 300 units to each family and ₹3,000 per month to unemployed youths if the AAP comes to power in the State.

