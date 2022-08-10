AAP promises ₹1,000 monthly allowance to Gujarat women if voted to power

This was the fifth "guarantee" Arvind Kejriwal has given to the people as part of his ongoing poll campaign in Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on August 10 promised that if voted to power in Gujarat, his party will give a monthly allowance of ₹1,000 to all women above the age of 18 years if they are willing to accept such a grant. Also Read Ahead of Gujarat polls, Kejriwal promises sops for tribals This was the fifth "guarantee" Mr. Kejriwal has given to the people as part of his ongoing poll campaign in Gujarat, where Assembly elections are due by the year-end. "₹1,000 [per month allowance] is not revdi [freebie]. This is your right. People's money should go to the people, not in the Swiss bank," said the AAP leader while making the announcement in front of hundreds of women. हर बहन के हाथ में ₹1000 देने से बड़े स्तर पर Economy बेहतर होगी



वो बाज़ार जाएंगी, आटा, दाल, सब्ज़ी ख़रीदेंगी। Demand से Production बढ़ेगी।



अमीरों को पैसे देने से नहीं, जनता को पैसे देने से अर्थव्यवस्था बढ़ेगी।



—CM @ArvindKejriwal#MahilaoMateAKNiGuaranteepic.twitter.com/t0b60iPwVh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 10, 2022 Earlier, Mr. Kejriwal had promised free electricity up to 300 units to each family and ₹3,000 per month to unemployed youths if the AAP comes to power in the State.



