AAP on hunger strike in Srinagar to demand order sparing poor from anti-encroachment drive

The party demands J&K administration to issue a formal order that poor people will not be affected by the demolition drive.

February 17, 2023 01:25 pm | Updated 01:25 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Security personnel attempt to stop Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers who were staging a protest against the anti-encroachment and eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on February 9, 2023.

Security personnel attempt to stop Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers who were staging a protest against the anti-encroachment and eviction drive in Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar on February 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said it is on hunger strike here to demand a formal order from the Jammu and Kashmir administration to spare poor residents and shopkeepers from the ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

"Our vice-president Nazir Ahmad Ittoo started the hunger strike last night but due to security reasons, we were not allowed to sit at the Press Colony. We had to shift to our office," AAP youth leader Mudasir Hassan said.

"The hunger strike will continue till a formal order is issued by the administration," he added.

Mr. Hassan said the administration was making statements day in and day out that poor people will not be affected by the demolition drive.

"We are asking the administration to issue a formal order to this effect," he said, adding that the party was not against an anti-encroachment drive against rich and influential land grabbers.

politics / state politics / political parties / Jammu and Kashmir

