AAP MLAs stage overnight sit-in against Cong. govt. inside Punjab Assembly complex

MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the principal Opposition, staged an overnight ‘sit-in’ inside the Punjab Assembly complex against the ruling Congress government, accusing it of maintaining ‘secrecy’ surrounding legislation that the State government intends to bring on Tuesday to negate the Centre’s three agriculture sector laws.

AAP MLAs started their sit-in on Monday, demanding copies of the proposed laws and continued the protest till early Tuesday morning. “We have still not been given draft copies of proposed legislation. What’s the reason behind keeping it a secret? All of us will now corner the government on the issue inside the House, proceedings of which are about to start in the next few hours,” leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema told The Hindu on Tuesday.

“With the draft of proposed legislation not being supplied how will we study it and keep our views on farmers or other stakeholders? According to rules, the draft copy should be given to members at least 15 days before the legislation is presented in the House. And here is a situation that the proceeding of the House are about to start in a few hours and yet we haven’t been given the copies,” he said.

Mr. Cheema alleged that suspicion on the intent of the Congress government was bound arise under such circumstances. “Government’s secret approach on the proposed Bill clearly indicates that the Congress is playing to the tunes of the Central government led by the BJP. Even the list of business was given to us after midnight,” said Mr. Cheema.

The list of business released by the Punjab Assembly for Tuesday indicates against legislative business “special legislation on agriculture” will be brought in the House.

The Punjab government has convened a special Assembly session to bring laws to nullify the Centre’s agriculture sector legislation.