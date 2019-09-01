AAP MLA slams party for ‘no hope’ statement

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA from Sunam Aman Arora ridiculed the Punjab AAP leadership on Saturday over their remark that the party had lost all hopes of getting justice in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege cases.

Hitting out at AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema, Mr. Arora said that while there is no doubt that in the last four years successive State governments of Akali Dal-BJP and the Congress had “done nothing” to deliver justice in the cases, “it does not mean that AAP, which is the principal Opposition party in the State, should abandon all hope of delivering justice to the people”. “Before issuing such a negative and demoralising statement, the State leadership should not forget that AAP is a product of an agitation... had [party convener] Arvind Kejriwal left his agitation midway, Delhi would not have an honest and transparent government,” he said.

Two persons were killed in the police firing in Behbal Kalan of Faridkot district in 2015, which followed the alleged sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari.

On August 30, Mr. Cheema and other party leaders had stated that AAP had lost all hopes of getting justice in the cases “given the way the probe by Central and State agencies was being pushed into oblivion”.