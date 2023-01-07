ADVERTISEMENT

AAP MLA Dr. Balbir Singh sworn in as Punjab Cabinet Minister

January 07, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Chandigarh

The development comes shortly after Fauja Singh Sarari resigned as Cabinet minister.

PTI

Senior AAP leader and Patiala Rural MLA Dr. Balbir Singh was on Saturday sworn in as the new Punjab Cabinet Minister.

The development comes shortly after Fauja Singh Sarari resigned as Cabinet minister after he was embroiled in a controversy over an audio clip in which he allegedly discussed ways to "trap" some contractors in order to "extort" money.

Mr. Balbir Singh was administered oath by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Raj Bhavan here Saturday evening in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mr. Singh, an eye surgeon, had defeated senior Congress leader Brahm Mohindra's son Mohit Mohindra from the Patiala Rural seat in the assembly polls held last year.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Sarari resigned from the Cabinet. AAP's Punjab unit spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said Mr. Sarari has resigned from the cabinet, citing "personal reasons".

CONNECT WITH US