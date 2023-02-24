AAP MCD councillor Pawan Sehrawat joins BJP ahead of standing committee member elections

February 24, 2023 09:34 am | Updated 09:41 am IST

Ahead of the voting for the MCD’s standing committee member elections at 10 a.m. on February 24, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party has announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Bawana Councillor Pawan Sehrawat has joined the saffron party.

The MCD House was adjourned on February 23 within an hour of the Assembly after BJP and AAP members had differences over carrying mobiles during voting. Newly-elected Mayor Shelly Oberoi alleged that some BJP Councillors threw the ballot box and tore ballot papers during the election for the standing committee.

Post the chaos, BJP and AAP leaders exchanged barbs over the ruckus that unfolded in the form of adjournments, fist fights and sloganeering.

The whole incident was triggered between members of the two parties over the mode of conducting the election of the six members of the Standing Committee. "We have been asking them to hold election afresh, since mobile phone was taken to the booth area earlier by members as the mayor had allowed it. Later, when she disallowed it after we protested, we had asked for starting the process afresh, but the mayor was adamant," BJP councillor Shikha Rai alleged.

Ms. Oberoi, an AAP leader, alleged that many BJP councillors tried to "attack" her when she was conducting the election.

"The extent of BJP hooliganism is that they are trying to attack a woman," she was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the AAP.

Seven candidates are in the fray for the six members of the standing committee.