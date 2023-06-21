HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP leaders join Congress in Gujarat

Vashram Sagathiya was expelled by the AAP on June 20 for ‘anti party’ activities. He had contested the last Assembly polls from AAP as an SC-reserved Rajkot rural seat candidate

June 21, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil.

Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil. | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after being expelled by the Aam Aadmi Party as the vice-president of Gujarat, Vashram Sagathiya on June 21 joined the Congress with his supporters in the presence of Gujarat Congress chief Shaktisinh Gohil.

He was expelled by the AAP on June 20 for “anti party” activities. He had contested the last Assembly polls from AAP as an SC-reserved Rajkot rural seat candidate.

On Wednesday, he returned to the Congress with his supporters and said that leaving the Congress and joining the AAP before the last Assembly polls was a “big mistake” and on realising that, he had decided to return to his original party.

ALSO READ
How AAP helped BJP get its biggest landslide in Gujarat

Mr. Sagathiya is a leading Dalit leader in Rajkot and also Municipal Councillor in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

“We welcome Vashrambhai and his supporters, who became disillusioned with the AAP in less than a year,” said Mr. Gohil, who hinted that many other leaders who had left the party to join the AAP, would return to the Congress in the days to come.

“I have realised that only the Congress can fight the BJP. I had joined the AAP hoping that they would fight the ruling party but that did not happen,” Mr. Sagathiya told mediapersons at the State Congress office.

In the last Assembly polls, the AAP won five Assembly seats but damaged the principal Opposition Congress the most by dividing the anti-BJP votes on at least 50 seats.

Related Topics

Gujarat / politics / state politics / Indian National Congress / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.