AAP leaders attacked by mob in Gujarat

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders in Gujarat were allegedly attacked by a mob of around 59 people in a village in Junagadh district from where the AAP leaders were passing through during a campaign tour on Wednesday.

Several workers received minor injuries while one one was seriously injured in the violent attack when a mob launched an assault with iron pipes on the Toyota Fortuner vehicle in which the AAP leaders were travelling.

“AAP leaders Isudan Gadhavi, Mahesh Savani and others were attacked when their car was intercepted by a mob equipped with iron pipes and sticks,” said the AAP statement in Gujarat.

“If people like Isudan Gadhvi and Mahesh Savani are being attacked openly in Gujarat then no one is safe in Gujarat,” Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal said that in a tweet after the incident.

The AAP Gujarat media coordinator Tuli Banerjee claimed that the “BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) organised the violent attack” on the AAP leaders in Junagadh district.

“We are getting tremendous response from the public during our campaign yatra and therefore BJP is rattled and is now resorting to violence,” Mr. Gadhavi said after the incident.