AAP leader wants Punjab govt. to keep farmers safe

Protesters are being attacked on the behest of the BJP, says Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the BJP of suppressing the ongoing farmers’ movement on the Delhi borders and demanded that the Punjab government provide police security to the struggling farmers.

AAP’s Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha alleged that it was on the behest of the BJP that farmers are being attacked in a bid to intimidate them to vacate the protest sites on the Delhi borders.

Suppressing movement

“The continuous attacks on our ‘annadatas’ [food producers] from the last few days and the unfortunate incident that occurred at the Red Fort on January 26 has established the role of the BJP of suppressing the farmers’ movement. It has also proved the intention of the BJP, that they will attack the farmers, intimidate them and create disturbance in the farmers’ movement. With this, there is a clear safety and security threat to the farmers,” he said, addressing a press conference.

“Delhi Police reports to the Centre government and under such circumstances, we cannot expect them to protect our farmers and thus, with full responsibility, we demand Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to provide police security to the farmers at all the borders,” he said.

He further said that Capt. Amarinder had been providing police security to leaders, influential people, even his advisers, OSDs, cronies and every second person, who were also covered with the same outside the State as well.

“When influential people could get police security covers, even outside the home States, then why can’t Captain Amarinder Singh government also provide security to all the farmers, their leaders who are sitting on the Delhi borders,” said Mr. Chadha.