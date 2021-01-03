AAP leader meets families of deceased farmers in Punjab

Raghav Chadha.

New Delhi

03 January 2021

They died fighting for their rights, says Raghav Chadha

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and its Punjab unit co-in-charge, Raghav Chadha, on Saturday met the families of two farmers who had died allegedly while protesting against the farm laws and offered monetary support to them in Moga.

Notices to BJP

The party said several farmers from Amritsar, Jalandhar and Sangrur have sent legal notices to BJP leaders for their “defamatory” statements about the ongoing protest and that AAP has offered legal help to them.

“Swargiya Makhan Khan and Swargiya Gurbachan Singh made the supreme sacrifice while fighting for their rights. Both had raised their voices against the three black farm laws. Had the government shown some regard and sensitivity, these homes in Moga wouldn’t have been in mourning,” Mr. Chadha said.

The party said Gurbachan Singh, 80, had been protesting for the last two months in front of a silo belonging to the Adani group. “He would daily bring farmers in tractor-trolley to protest... he died protesting at Moga on November 30,” AAP said in a statement.

Makhan Khan, 44, died on December 14 at the Singhu border. He had been at the border since November 26 and died after suffering from a heart attack, said the party.

“While no amount of monetary support can bring back these two brave souls, the least we can do for a grieving family is to support them emotionally and financially, tell them they’re not alone, and that they’ll never be alone,” he said.

Mr. Chadha alleged that BJP leaders have described the farmers as terrorists, anti-nationals, goondas, agents of Pakistan and China. “Does our farmer look like a terrorist? I’d like to tell BJP that our farmers have had enough. They’re done with being maligned and abused,” he said.