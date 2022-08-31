AAP leader assaulted in Gujarat

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya was attacked near Surat on Tuesady night.

He sustained injuries on his head when he was taking stock of the preparations ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

According to an AAP statement, Mr. Sorathiya was near the party office when miscreants assaulted him.

The AAP leaders in Gujarat have accused the BJP of organising the assault on its leader in the State.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet, condemned the assault and urged the Gujarat CM to ensure the safety and security of the party leaders in the State.

Gopal Italia, AAP Gujarat president, also condemned the attack on the party colleague and said the ruling party was rattled by the growing popularity of AAP in the State ahead of the Assembly polls.