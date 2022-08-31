AAP leader assaulted in Gujarat

Leader Manoj Sorathiya was attacked near Surat on Tuesday late night

The Hindu Bureau AHMEDABAD
August 31, 2022 02:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP leader Manoj Sorathiya was attacked near Surat on Tuesady night.

He sustained injuries on his head when he was taking stock of the preparations ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

According to an AAP statement, Mr. Sorathiya was near the party office when miscreants assaulted him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAP leaders in Gujarat have accused the BJP of organising the assault on its leader in the State.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in a tweet, condemned the assault and urged the Gujarat CM to ensure the safety and security of the party leaders in the State.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Gopal Italia, AAP Gujarat president, also condemned the attack on the party colleague and said the ruling party was rattled by the growing popularity of AAP in the State ahead of the Assembly polls.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
politics
state politics
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app