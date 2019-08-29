AAP launches membership drive in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit on Wednesday launched a State-wide membership drive under the tag line of ‘Aam Aadmi Army’. Party State president and MP Bhagwant Mann said the team would reach out to each and every village and town and city, and would elect their team leader.

Mr. Mann said that the party would fight against the ‘mafia raj’, which has been flourishing under the successive governments — be it the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP or the Congress regime.

Mr. Mann released a list of 39 observers and three co-observers. He said each observer would take care of three Assembly constituencies, to be supervised by the State committee. “The AAA team would remain active and accessible during the membership drive and in future,” he said.