AAP launches membership drive in Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit on Wednesday launched a State-wide membership drive under the tag line of ‘Aam Aadmi Army’. Party State president and MP Bhagwant Mann said the team would reach out to each and every village and town and city, and would elect their team leader.
Mr. Mann said that the party would fight against the ‘mafia raj’, which has been flourishing under the successive governments — be it the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP or the Congress regime.
Mr. Mann released a list of 39 observers and three co-observers. He said each observer would take care of three Assembly constituencies, to be supervised by the State committee. “The AAA team would remain active and accessible during the membership drive and in future,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor