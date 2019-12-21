AAP launches campaign for Assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday formally launched its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections here with the slogan ‘Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal (Five Years Went Well, Carry on Kejriwal)’.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched the slogan, which he said was chosen after feedback from the general public, at an event in the presence of AAP MLAs and party leaders. Both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and political strategist Prashant Kishor, whose advocacy group Indian Political Action Committee recently came on board for AAP’s election campaign, were not present during what party insiders claimed was a “soft launch”.

Party sources said AAP’s electoral campaign would revolve around the central premise of ‘Kejriwal versus whom’ in order to project the AAP convenor as the tallest political leader in Delhi facing opponents who were yet to be decided by their respective parties.

Mr. Sisodia said the party’s leaders and workers will take the Delhi government’s report card — based on the work done by it over the past five years — to an estimated 35 lakh households in the Capital in the city as part of a door-to-door campaign.

“On December 21 and 22 padayatras will be undertaken across Delhi; December 24 onwards, our report card will be taken from door to door. As many as 700 mohalla sabhas and seven big town hall meetings will be held as part of the party’s campaign,” said Mr. Sisodia.

Senior party leader Gopal Rai, who said Mr. Kejriwal would release this report card next week, further said that the party’s door-to-door campaign would seek to answer the “negative politics” of its opponents with the “positive work” done by the AAP government over the last five years.