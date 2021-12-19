AAP is modern incarnation of East India Company: Channi

Proud Punjabis will not let an outsider rule them, says Charanjit Singh Channi.

19 December 2021 00:55 IST

‘Sole aim of Arvind Kejriwal is to loot the wealth of State’

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as “modern incarnation of East India Company”, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said the sole aim of AAP’s convener Arvind Kejriwal was to loot the wealth of State.

Addressing the gathering in Hoshiarpur, Mr. Channi said AAP leadership is eyeing the wealth of Punjab due to which its leadership is showing ‘green pastures’ to the people.

He dared Mr. Kejriwal to announce cheap power and petrol for the residents of Delhi like what the Punjab Government has done before rolling out his bundles of lies before Punjabis.

“AAP leadership should understand one simple thing that the proud Punjabis will not allow any outsider to rule them,” he said.

He also urged the people to remain cautious from his ‘nefarious plans to grab power’.

“Mr. Kejriwal’s promises vary from State to State as per his own whims and fancies. In Punjab, he is promising allowance of ₹1,000 per month to women but in Goa, he is promising ₹5,000. In Delhi he is offering nothing to the ladies,” he said.

‘Power to common man’

Mr Channi added that Punjab has witnessed a revolutionary change as for the first time power has been given to a common man like him instead of a royal or an affluent person. He said his Government aims to ensure equal opportunities to all and access of everyone to the resources of the State.

“Gone are the days when only ‘Badals’ had access to power during which they looted it fully. Now the time has come when resources are being used for the well-being of the people,” he said.