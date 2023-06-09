AAP holds road show as part of electioneering for 2024 election in Haryana’s Jind

June 09, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - CHANDIGARH

Ahead of the Assembly election in Haryana, due later in 2024, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has started to pace up its electioneering in the State. On Thursday, party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led a road show in Haryana Jind.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and the Congress, Mr. Kejriwal said the Congress ruled for 25 years, while the BJP had completed nine years, but had done nothing for Haryana.

“Till now, it was a compulsion for you that you voted for the BJP or the Congress..but now the third option has come in the form of AAP,” he said, seeking a chance, promising that the AAP would give an honest government in the State.

He said the Congress and the BJP had failed to perform despite being given several chances to rule the State over the years. The problems faced by the people in the State were because of the incompetence of these parties. “Give me a chance, will give good education to your children, will build good schools,” he said.

He said that if the AAP formed the next government in Haryana, free electricity round the clock would be given across the State. He said that the traditional parties were corrupt, so they did not provide electricity throughout the day.