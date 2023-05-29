ADVERTISEMENT

AAP holds protests against ECI for delay in Assembly election in J&K

May 29, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Jammu

The protest, led by senior party leader Taranjit Singh Tony and former minister Yaspal Kundal, was held outside Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members shout slogans as they protest in front of the State Election Commission office demanding immediate elections for the J&K Assembly, in Jammu on Monday, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Jammu for the delay in holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest, led by senior party leader Taranjit Singh Tony and former minister Yaspal Kundal, was held outside Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu.

The leaders raised anti-ECI and anti-BJP slogans outside the election office alleging that it had become a “puppet” in the hands of the BJP.

"The ECI has become a puppet in the hands of the BJP. We want ECI to work independently," Mr. Tony told reporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Tony, who sat on dharna along with other leaders, said, “ECI is ready to hold elections of the panchayat, corporation, town area committee, MP, DDC and BDC. What is the problem in holding Assembly elections?"

Questioning the Commission, Mr. Tony demanded the “restoration of democratic government” in the Union Territory by holding the Assembly elections.

“We should get our justice and have an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US