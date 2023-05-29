AAP holds protests against ECI for delay in Assembly election in J&K

May 29, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Jammu

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Jammu for the delay in holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest, led by senior party leader Taranjit Singh Tony and former minister Yaspal Kundal, was held outside Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu.

The leaders raised anti-ECI and anti-BJP slogans outside the election office alleging that it had become a “puppet” in the hands of the BJP.

"The ECI has become a puppet in the hands of the BJP. We want ECI to work independently," Mr. Tony told reporters.

Mr. Tony, who sat on dharna along with other leaders, said, “ECI is ready to hold elections of the panchayat, corporation, town area committee, MP, DDC and BDC. What is the problem in holding Assembly elections?"

Questioning the Commission, Mr. Tony demanded the “restoration of democratic government” in the Union Territory by holding the Assembly elections.

“We should get our justice and have an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

