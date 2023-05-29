HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AAP holds protests against ECI for delay in Assembly election in J&K

The protest, led by senior party leader Taranjit Singh Tony and former minister Yaspal Kundal, was held outside Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu

May 29, 2023 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members shout slogans as they protest in front of the State Election Commission office demanding immediate elections for the J&K Assembly, in Jammu on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members shout slogans as they protest in front of the State Election Commission office demanding immediate elections for the J&K Assembly, in Jammu on Monday, May 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday staged a protest against the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Jammu for the delay in holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest, led by senior party leader Taranjit Singh Tony and former minister Yaspal Kundal, was held outside Nirvachan Bhawan in Jammu.

The leaders raised anti-ECI and anti-BJP slogans outside the election office alleging that it had become a “puppet” in the hands of the BJP.

"The ECI has become a puppet in the hands of the BJP. We want ECI to work independently," Mr. Tony told reporters.

Mr. Tony, who sat on dharna along with other leaders, said, “ECI is ready to hold elections of the panchayat, corporation, town area committee, MP, DDC and BDC. What is the problem in holding Assembly elections?"

Questioning the Commission, Mr. Tony demanded the “restoration of democratic government” in the Union Territory by holding the Assembly elections.

“We should get our justice and have an elected government in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / state politics / election

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.