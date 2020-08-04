AAP holds protest over hooch tragedy in Punjab

AAP workers taking out a protest march against the State government in Amritsar on Tuesday.

CHANDIGARH

04 August 2020 23:52 IST

No one will be spared if found complicit in the deaths: CM

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday held demonstrations in Punjab against the State government over the hooch tragedy that has so far claimed 111 lives.

AAP leaders and workers led by State party chief Bhagwant Mann, who were marching towards Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s residence to ‘gherao’ it, were stopped by the police on the way.

The protesters, who sat on a dharna after being stopped by the police, alleged that the State government had completely failed to curb the liquor mafia and the probe into the hooch tragedy should be handed over to the CBI or it be investigated by a sitting High Court judge.

“While the mafia is openly selling poison, the government continues to be in slumber. The mafia is enjoying patronage of the government,” alleged Mr. Mann.

Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said “the spurious liquor case should be investigated by a sitting High Court judge or the CBI, as the State police had time and again proved a complete failure in conducting a free and fair investigation.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday that no one will be spared if found complicit in the hooch deaths. “Some unscrupulous elements took advantage of the police focus on battling the COVID-19 pandemic to satiate their greed at the cost of the lives of Punjabis,” said Capt. Amarinder.

Opposition flayed

Hitting out at the Opposition for exploiting the tragedy for their petty political interests, the Chief Minister said this was not the time to play politics but to stand by the government in its efforts to eliminate the mafia that was indulging in such acts.