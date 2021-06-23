AAP hits out at Congress govt. over unemployment

The party discredits Congress’ claim of having provided jobs to 16.29 lakh youth of the State as a bundle of lies.

Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema on Wednesday hit out at ruling Congress government, accusing it of betraying the unemployed youth of the State by not keeping its 2017 poll promise of providing one job per family.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said the Congress has also failed to keep other election promises in its over four-year rule. “Even the perpetrators of the desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and the conspirators who shot at the Sikhs had not been punished yet. Drug mafia, transport mafia, sand and mineral mafia and hooliganism, still continues in the State and the people of Punjab are suffering from the tyranny of the mafia rule,” he said.

“Instead of the common people, the sons and daughters of rich Congressmen were being given government jobs. Besides, attempts were being made to fool the employees of Punjab in the name of pay commission,” alleged Mr. Cheema.

Separately, (AAP) MLA and Youth Wing State president Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and AAP leader advocate Dinesh Chadha termed the claims of the State government of having provided jobs to 16.29 lakh youth of the State as a bundle of lies. The leaders said to a reply under RTI Act, the department of Employment Generation and Training has refused to make public the names of 16 lakh people of Punjab who got the jobs.

“Making the names public would expose the lie of the government. If the Congress government has provided jobs to more than 16 lakh youth of Punjab, then they should make all the information about giving jobs public on the government website, so that people can know the truth about giving jobs,” said the leaders.