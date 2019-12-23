AAP hits out at Akalis on citizenship law

The Aam Aadmi Party has hit out at the BJP’s ally in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal, accusing it of having shown its “double face” on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, after the latter demanded the inclusion of Muslims in the controversial Act.

The Akali Dal had voted in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament.

Attacking Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a Union Minister, AAP’s Punjab unit president Bhagwant Mann on Monday said:“Both of themsupported and voted in favour of the CAB on the floor of the House, while their eyes were riveted on ministerial berth instead of the Muslim community.”

He said that the real strength was their vote in the House which they exercised against the Muslims.