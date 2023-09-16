AAP government in Punjab not fulfilled key pre-poll promises, says BJP

September 16, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab of failing to fulfil its key pre-poll promises even as the government completed one-and-a-half years in government.

Terming the AAP government’s regime as a complete failure on all fronts, BJP’s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said one of the key promises of giving ₹1,000 financial assistance to all women aged 18 years or above is yet to be fulfilled.

“The AAP should explain why the government has not been able to fulfil its promise of giving ₹1,000 per month to all women who have attained the age of 18 years,” he said, adding that the AAP government came to power in Punjab by making several lucrative and populist promises, but has failed to deliver on them even after it has been in power for one and a half year.

In a statement, Mr. Shergill alleged that during the AAP regime, the State has only witnessed deterioration in law and order situation, rampant drug menace, booming VIP culture, and wastage of Punjab resources.

He also criticised the government, blaming it for failing to aptly deal with the recent floods in Punjab that caused immense damage to the crops and even urban infrastructure. “What is even more appalling is the fact that when 19 of the 23 districts of Punjab were ravaged by the floods, Mr. Mann was out of State, accompanying his ‘super boss’ Arvind Kejriwal,” he rued, while asserting the Chief Minister has been completely ignoring Punjab.