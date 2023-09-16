HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

AAP government in Punjab not fulfilled key pre-poll promises, says BJP

The AAP is yet to fulfil of giving financial assistance of ₹1,000 to women aged 18 or above, says BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill

September 16, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Hindu Bureau
Jaiveer Shergill

Jaiveer Shergill | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab of failing to fulfil its key pre-poll promises even as the government completed one-and-a-half years in government.

Terming the AAP government’s regime as a complete failure on all fronts, BJP’s national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said one of the key promises of giving ₹1,000 financial assistance to all women aged 18 years or above is yet to be fulfilled.

“The AAP should explain why the government has not been able to fulfil its promise of giving ₹1,000 per month to all women who have attained the age of 18 years,” he said, adding that the AAP government came to power in Punjab by making several lucrative and populist promises, but has failed to deliver on them even after it has been in power for one and a half year.

Also read: Analysis | AAP’s flip-flop on panchayats in Punjab reflects poorly on govt.’s style of working 

In a statement, Mr. Shergill alleged that during the AAP regime, the State has only witnessed deterioration in law and order situation, rampant drug menace, booming VIP culture, and wastage of Punjab resources.

He also criticised the government, blaming it for failing to aptly deal with the recent floods in Punjab that caused immense damage to the crops and even urban infrastructure. “What is even more appalling is the fact that when 19 of the 23 districts of Punjab were ravaged by the floods, Mr. Mann was out of State, accompanying his ‘super boss’ Arvind Kejriwal,” he rued, while asserting the Chief Minister has been completely ignoring Punjab.

Related Topics

Punjab

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.