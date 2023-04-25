ADVERTISEMENT

AAP govt gave 28,873 jobs in a year, says Punjab CM Mann

April 25, 2023 05:51 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - Chandigarh:

The AAP government has ensured that the youth get jobs through a merit-based and transparent mechanism, Bhagwant Mann said.

PTI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government has given 28,873 jobs to the State’s youths in a year. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on April 24 said his government has given 28,873 jobs to the State's youths in a year, whereas the previous Congress government only gave around 8,000 jobs in its maiden year.

Speaking at a function organised in Chandigarh to hand over appointment letters to 409 newly recruited sub-divisional officers (SDOs), clerks and others, the Chief Minister said due to the "callousness" of the previous regimes, getting a government job was a "distant dream" for the youth.

The AAP government, he said, has ensured that the youth get jobs through a merit-based and transparent mechanism.

Mr. Mann said the previous government lacked the commitment and zeal to serve the masses in the true sense, according to an official release.

Within a year of coming to power, the AAP government has given 28,873 jobs to the youth entirely on the basis of merit, he said.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for him that all the youth will become active partners in the state's social and economic progress.

