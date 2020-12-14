AAP exploiting farmers’ stir for political gain, says Punjab CM

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

CHANDIGARH

14 December 2020 00:38 IST

‘We have not signed any power purchase agreement with the Adani group’

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of exploiting the ongoing agitation by the farmers to further his party’s electoral agenda in Punjab with false propaganda.

Capt. Amarinder said the Punjab government had neither signed any agreement with Adani Power nor was even aware of private players bidding for power purchase in the State.

He said in sharp contrast it’s the Kejriwal government in Delhi, which had been touting its power reforms under the Reliance-run BSES as its biggest achievement.

The Chief Minister was reacting to AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann allegations that the Punjab government was busy signing electricity purchase deals with the Adani group.

‘AAP notified farm law’

“It was, in fact, the Kejriwal government that was shamelessly notifying one of the black farm laws on November 23, at a time when farmers were preparing to march to Delhi to protest these very laws. And now they’re indulging in theatrics by announcing that they’d be sitting on fast in support of the farmers’ hunger strike on Monday,” said Capt. Amarinder.

Training his gun at AAP’s Bhagwant Mann for levelling allegations without bothering to verifying facts about the power purchase situation in Punjab, the Chief Minister said “he was just a comedian who nobody ever took seriously.”

‘Vested interests’

Pointing out that Punjab had been purchasing additional power to support farmers during the sowing season for years, the Chief Minister said it was obvious that Mr. Kejriwal and his party neither knew nor cared about what goes into sowing or what the needs of the farmers are. “All they are concerned about is taking advantage of the plight of the farmers for their vested political interests,” he added.