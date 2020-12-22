AAP demands package for kin of farmers dying during stir

Party called on Punjab CM to announce relief for families

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit on Tuesday demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh immediately formulate and implement a policy regarding financial assistance, employment and debt waiver for families of those who lost their lives during the ongoing agitation against the Centre’s agriculture marketing laws.

AAP legislator Aman Arora said the farmers and labourers were agitating against the Centre’s anti-farmer laws in the bitter cold at the Delhi-Haryana border.

“A large number of people were getting sick and dying because of the cold, while many were martyred on a daily basis due to road accidents while commuting to and fro from Punjab. It is the duty of Captain Amarinder Singh government to help the families of the martyrs of the farmers’ movement. They should immediately formulate a policy of financial assistance, jobs and an entire debt waiver for the families of the martyrs,” he said.

Meanwhile, leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and AAP MLA Harpal Cheema said the ruling BJP government was not heeding the genuine demands of the farmers. Due to the stubborn attitude of the Centre, every section of the country, including farmers, traders, labourers, and small-time shopkeepers were facing a plethora of problems.

“The Prime Minister should repeal the laws, keeping in view the sentiments of the country's annadata (food producers). The only way forward to end the ongoing stalemate is not to linger on the issue of the farmers but to address them on a priority basis,” he said in a statement.