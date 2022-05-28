AAP declares nominees for Rajya Sabha from Punjab

May 28, 2022 22:18 IST

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls, which are slated for June 10.

The Chief Minister said that noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal and an entrepreneur-philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney would be party candidates for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab.

In a tweet, Mr. Mann said “I am very happy to inform that the Aam Aadmi Party is nominating two Padma Shri awardees as members of the Rajya Sabha... One environment lover Padma Shri Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, the other is Padma Shri Vikramjit Singh Sahney... my best wishes to both.”

The term of Rajya Sabha members from Punjab including Congress party’s Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhunder of the Shiromani Akali Dal is due to expire on July 4.