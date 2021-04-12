AAP, Congress trade charges over HC order

CHANDIGARH

12 April 2021 00:59 IST

Probe into Kotkapura firing incident

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann on Sunday accused the ruling Congress government in Punjab of failing to secure the interest of its people a day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed the probe by the State in the Kotkapura police firing incident of 2015.

The charge sparked a strong denial by Chief Minister Amarinder, who said the court’s official orders had not yet been made public.

Two persons were killed in the police firing in Behbal Kalan of Faridkot district in 2015, which followed the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari.

Mr. Mann, reacting to the decision of the High Court said the government led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had failed to strongly present the case.

“If the government really wants to bring justice to the victims of this case and punish the accused, then they should bring good lawyers in the court. The Congress is trying to save the conspirator of the Bargari sacrilege case and the Kotkapura case. The whole of Punjab knows who was behind the sacrilege case,” Mr Mann said at a press conference here.

Captain Amarinder hit out at AAP and the Shiroamani Akali Dal (SAD) for criticism on the issue. He ridiculed SAD president Sukhbir Badal for jumping the gun on the High Court orders, saying the court is yet to release a copy, and urged the Akali leader to refrain from making merry as the matter was far from being over.

“At least wait for the copy of the orders, before claiming victory,” said the Chief Minister.