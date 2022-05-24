AAP CM face in Uttarakhand polls Colonel Ajay Kothiyal joins BJP

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State BJP President Madan Kaushik present a bouquet to former AAP leader Colonel Ajay Kothiyal (retd) after he joined BJP | Photo Credit: PTI

May 24, 2022 19:22 IST

AAP had aimed big in Uttarakhand this time and fielded candidates from all the 70 Assembly seats and promised a slew of freebies to woo voters.

Colonel (retired) Ajay Kothiyal, who had been the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate in the Uttarakhand Assembly polls held in February, joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 24 in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and State party president Madan Kaushik.

However, the party drew a blank in the State despite doing well in neighbouring Punjab. Its chief ministerial face Mr. Kothiyal even lost his deposit in the Gangotri constituency.

Mr. Kothiyal is said to have been not happy with the way he was being treated by the AAP post its electoral debacle in Uttarakhand.