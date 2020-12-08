AAP asks BJP leaders to quit party

Ahead of the call given for ‘Bharat Bandh’, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has urged BJP leaders in Punjab to quit the party and stand with farmers in support of their cause against Centre’s farm laws.

AAP Punjab State chief and Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann also accused the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) of sabotaging the farmers movement.

Cong., SAD flayed

“The Congress and the SAD along with the BJP had been working on an agenda to derail the farmers movement from the very beginning in order to facilitate the corporate houses to have their way,” he said.

“The farmer is fighting for his survival, while the Central government is being adamant. At such a critical juncture, we must all rise above petty politics and come in open support of the annadaata, listening to the voice of our conscience,” he added.