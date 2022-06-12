AAP announces new office-bearers in Gujarat

Former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi as national joint general secretary

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal during the party’s ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Mehsana on June 6. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi as national joint general secretary

Ahead of the Assembly polls later this year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced a new organisational structure for Gujarat with over 850 office-bearers.

The party has reshuffled its organisation with entry of new members and office bearers as it prepares to take on the BJP in the State.

As part of the reshuffle exercise, the party has elevated Gujarat AAP leader Isudan Gadhvi as the national joint general secretary while former Congress legislator Indranil Rajguru has been made national joint secretary of the party.

Mr. Gadhvi is a former TV journalist, who had joined the party last year.

In the new set up, the party has retained Gopal Italia as the State president of Gujarat. A former policeman, Mr. Italia had resigned from the government job to pursue political career and joined the AAP a few years ago.

“We have carried out the reshuffle after the parivartan yatra that passed through each of 182 Assembly segments in the State,” said Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s Gujarat in-charge.

He added that during the yatra, more than 30,000 new active members have been added as the party is now penetrated to village level across the state.

The party has appointed Kishorbhai Desai as the State president (frontal organization) and Manoj Sorathiya as the State general secretary.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP posted, “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT AAP: announces a New Organization structure for Gujarat with over 850 office bearers Shri @isudan_gadhvi has been appointed as the National Joint General Secretary & Shri Indranil Rajguru has been appointed as the National Joint Secretary Best wishes.”

Mr. Pathak added that the people of Gujarat are ready for a change and are yearning for an alternative of BJP as the state goes for the assembly elections in five months.

“We have seen that the people want a change and only AAP can be an alternative of BJP in Gujarat,” he said.

Earlier on June 8, the AAP, said its Gujarat organisational structure has been dissolved to restructure the party unit with the aim to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State Assembly elections to be held in December this year.

Subsequently, all party positions at the State, district, taluka levels, and frontal organisations were dissolved.

On June 6, Delhi CM and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal held a roadshow in Mehsana where he asked the voters to give his party a chance in Gujarat.