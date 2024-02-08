GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Tired’ of talks with INDIA bloc, AAP announces 3 candidates for Lok Sabha polls from Assam

“I’m hopeful INDIA alliance and Congress will give these three seats to AAP,” says Sandeep Pathak. 

February 08, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak. File

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Kumar Pathak. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Aam Aadmi Party General Secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak announced AAP candidates from Assam for Lok Sabha polls on Thursday.

Mr. Pathak announced Manoj Dhanowar, Bhaben Chowdhury, and Rishi Raj as AAP candidates for Dibrugarh, Guwahati and Sonitpur respectively.

“We are tired of talking. For how many days will we keep talking? There’s very less time for Lok Sabha election,” he said at a press conference.

“We are with INDIA alliance. But there is no result from talks with INDIA alliance. I’m hopeful INDIA alliance and Congress will give these three seats to AAP,” Mr. Pathak said.

Aam Aadmi Party / Assam / alliances and coalition / politics

