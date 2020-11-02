AAP accuses Central govt.of targeting Panjab University

‘It is trying to set up central board in place of elected senate’

With the four-year term of Panjab University’s highest governing body, the senate, being completed on October 31 and no clarity so far over fresh elections amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Punjab’s principal opposition, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) , has accused the Centre government of attempting to destroy democratic structure of the university.

While hitting out at the BJP-led Central government, AAP leaders have accused the government of attempting to destroy the premier institute of State. They have also urged Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to clarify his stand on the issue.

Joint statement

Senior party leader and MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Baljinder Kaur in a statement alleged that Panjab University in Chandigarh was another target of the Centre, after several assault on Punjab, one after the other.

“The Modi-led BJP government’s proposal to set up a central board in place of the democratically-elected senate of the Panjab University, was an attack on the democratic system,” they said.

The leaders said it was important that Captain Amarinder should clarify his stand over the matter.

“The premier temple of learning would be allowed to suffer if the Union government had its way,” they said.

Out of the 91-member senate, six are ex-office members while 49 members are elected between professors, associate professors, assistant professors, principals of colleges and graduates of the university. 36 members are nominated by the Chancellor of the university.