AAMSU holds protest against ‘selective eviction’ in Assam

New Delhi

09 November 2021 01:35 IST

Minority students’ body submits memorandum to PM

The All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) on Monday held a two-hour-long demonstration at Jantar Mantar in protest against the “selective evictions” and “religious atrocities” being carried out against the State’s minorities, who, they said, are being deprived of basic amenities.

The protesters said the evictions carried out by the government have rendered thousands of Indian citizens homeless, “forcing them to lead a nomadic life in this pandemic situation”.

The students’ body said a large section of the religious minority community has settled on the banks of the river Brahmaputra and its tributaries and made use of the fertile soil, “however, they also face the wrath of the Brahmaputra as hundreds of hectares of land gets submerged every year due to devastating flood and erosion leading to frequent migration of the minority community to habitable lands”.

Referring to a recent eviction in Garukhuti of Darrang district, the students’ union said: “Such actions of the state without proper rehabilitation of its citizens has infringed the basic human rights of its citizens and more specifically have jeapordisd women and child rights.”

‘Speed up NRC’

Mohd. Imtiaz, AAMSU general secretary, said the process of the NRC preparation has been put in cold storage and needs to be speeded up in order to ensure that those who have been excluded can avail the opportunity to appeal against their exclusions as per the rules.

He added the State’s minorities have been deprived of basic amenities due to the non-availability of Aadhaar cards. “It is a matter of concern that a large number of people have not yet been provided with Aadhaar cards in Assam under one pretext or another by depriving them of various benefits,” he said.

The students’ body has also demanded a university in the name of the 16th Century saint and cultural icon, Azan Pir, a sainik school in the name of Ahom General Bagh Hazarika and a campus of Aligarh Muslim University in Assam.

The association has also submitted a 12-point memorandum to the Prime Minister, seeking proper rehabilitation of the displaced persons, speeding up of the NRC process and an end to the atrocities on the religious minorities in the State.