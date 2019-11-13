‘Aakrosh March’ against Centre, State today: RLSP

The five-member Grand Alliance along with the Left parties will take out a march across Bihar on Wednesday to protest against the “anti-people” policies of both the Central and the State governments, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha said on Tuesday.

Mr. Kushwaha, former Union Minister, also rubbished rumours that some of the Alliance leaders may not participate in the protest and said leaders and workers of all the five coalition partners will join the ‘Aakrosh March’ aimed to give voice to the people’s concern, issues and problems gripping them.

“All preparations have been made for tomorrow’s programme which will be held at all the district headquarters. There should be no confusion over participation of the Grand Alliance leaders. Leaders from the alliance will be present there tomorrow,” Mr. Kushwaha said.

Begins at 11 a.m.

The march will begin at 11 a.m. in the State capital from Gandhi Statue at Gandhi Maidan and culminate at the Collectorate, which will be attended by leaders of alliance and Left parties, he added.

All alliance partners have come out with official statement that they would participate in the march, he said.

Education, law and order, healthcare facilities, women’s security have turned from bad to worse because of the faulty policies of both the Central and the State governments, Mr. Kushwaha said.

“People are fed up with both the governments and want that opposition must give voice to their problems,” he said.

The Grand Alliance in Bihar comprises RJD, Congress, RLSP, HAM(S) and VIP, while the Left parties include CPI(ML), CPI and CPM.