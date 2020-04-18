AAI moves police over fake job advertisement published in Agartala newspaper

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) in Agartala lodged a complaint with the police after spotting a job advertisement in a leading local daily which turned out to be fake, thereby saving many from being duped.

The advertisement, from crewaviationservices.com, called for online applications for many vacancies under AAI at Agartala. It demanded ₹1000 for general category and ₹800 for ST/SC aspirants as application processing fee.

The vacancies mentioned were that of Loader, Driver, Cabin Crew and other positions cited in abbreviation only. A maximum monthly salary of ₹60,000 and a minimum of ₹15,000 was offered.

The display advertisement promised to refund the processing fee to the candidates after they appear in the interview. It claimed that crewaviationservices.com was outsourced by the AAI for recruitment purposes.

V.K. Seth, Airport Director of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport, on Friday informed that they have lodged a complaint with the police against the fake advertisement. He stated that the AAI never published the recruitment ad or organised recruitment at local level.

“In AAI, applications for jobs are invited only through the official website aai.aero”, he said. He appealed to the people not to fall into a trap planted by “this kind of fictitious organisation trying to lure innocent youths into paying money for jobs”.

Interestingly the advertisement mentioned Agartala airport as an international airport, which it is not.